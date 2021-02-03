Minerals Technologies's Earnings Outlook

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Minerals Technologies reporting earnings of $0.91 per share on sales of $394.28 million. In the same quarter last year, Minerals Technologies posted EPS of $0.95 on sales of $440.20 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 4.21% decrease for the company. Revenue would be down 10.43% on a year-over-year basis. Minerals Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.76 0.95 0.91 EPS Actual 0.92 0.85 1.13 0.95 Revenue Estimate 388.00 M 394.07 M 427.82 M 431.47 M Revenue Actual 388.30 M 357.20 M 417.50 M 440.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Minerals Technologies are up 13.36%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Minerals Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.