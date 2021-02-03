Deluxe's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, February 04, Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Deluxe will report earnings of $1.19 per share on revenue of $428.40 million. Deluxe reported a per-share profit of $1.94 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $522.10 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 38.66% decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 17.95% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.60 1.04 1.75 EPS Actual 1.47 1.15 1.08 1.94 Revenue Estimate 417.45 M 392.15 M 476.70 M 519.47 M Revenue Actual 439.50 M 410.40 M 486.40 M 522.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe were trading at $35.53 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Deluxe is scheduled to hold the call at 16:45:00 ET and can be accessed here.