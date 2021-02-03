USA Truck's Earnings: A Preview

On Thursday, February 04, USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for USA Truck is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering USA Truck modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $145.65 million. In the same quarter last year, USA Truck reported EPS of $0.52 on revenue of $124.11 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 180.77%. Revenue would be up 17.35% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.09 -0.32 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.29 -0.06 -0.26 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 132.63 M 119.23 M 124.77 M 135.37 M Revenue Actual 141.79 M 123.74 M 126.77 M 124.11 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 111.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. USA Truck is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.