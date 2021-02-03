Earnings Preview for Exponent

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Exponent earnings of $0.28 per share. Revenue will likely be around $91.48 million, according to the consensus estimate. Exponent reported a profit of $0.36 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $110.11 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, earnings would be down 22.22%. Revenue would be down 16.92% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.42 0.33 EPS Actual 0.34 0.31 0.49 0.36 Revenue Estimate 93.77 M 88.34 M 102.63 M 103.92 M Revenue Actual 98.66 M 92.05 M 105.95 M 110.11 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent were trading at $86.92 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Exponent is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.