Earnings Preview for Hub Group

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 04. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hub Group's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Hub Group EPS is expected to be around $0.66, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $927.13 million. Hub Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.84. Sales were $900.68 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 21.43% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 2.94% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.63 0.23 0.60 0.83 EPS Actual 0.74 0.60 0.47 0.84 Revenue Estimate 877.71 M 780.32 M 873.88 M 931.08 M Revenue Actual 924.81 M 779.24 M 838.86 M 900.68 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hub Group is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.