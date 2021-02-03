Earnings Outlook For Carlyle Group

On Thursday, February 04, Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Carlyle Group is included in the following report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Carlyle Group EPS is expected to be around $0.44, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $553.02 million. Carlyle Group EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.47. Revenue was $580.70 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.38% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.77% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.40 0.43 EPS Actual 0.40 0.41 0.48 0.47 Revenue Estimate 484.67 M 479.06 M 523.41 M 532.17 M Revenue Actual 496.50 M 582.20 M 581.10 M 580.70 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group were trading at $33.48 as of February 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.77%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Carlyle Group is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.