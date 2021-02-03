Recap: GlaxoSmithKline Q4 Earnings

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 6.06% year over year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $11,623,000,000 declined by 1.80% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,600,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.investis-live.com/gsk/5ffc73f62fb49a0a00247b97/ncmv

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $47.35

52-week low: $31.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.63%

Company Overview

In the pharmaceutical industry, GlaxoSmithKline ranks as one of the largest companies by total sales. The company wields its might across several therapeutic classes, including respiratory, oncology, and antiviral, as well as vaccines and consumer healthcare products. Glaxo uses joint ventures to gain additional scale in certain markets like HIV and consumer products.