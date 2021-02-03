Market Overview

Recap: Performance Food Group Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:28am   Comments
Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 39.66% over the past year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $6,845,000,000 up by 12.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,880,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Performance Food Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.pfgc.com%2F&eventid=2947945&sessionid=1&key=2B6C7AE23179F91C541BE99DD227156E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $54.49

52-week low: $7.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.53%

Company Description

Performance Food Group is the third- largest U.S. food-service distributor, with 7% market share and a heavy presence along the Eastern seaboard, the Southeast, and the Midwest. PFG's food-service business (67% of fiscal 2020 sales) has its largest exposure to national and regional restaurant chains (52% of segment revenue), followed by independent restaurants (27%), and other channels (20%) such as retail, hospitality, and education. The firm's Vistar segment (33% of sales) is a national distributor of candy, snacks, and beverages to convenience stores, vending and office coffee service distributors, theaters, sporting arenas, and correctional facilities.

 

