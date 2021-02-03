Veoneer: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) rose 6.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.75% year over year to ($0.82), which beat the estimate of ($0.86).

Revenue of $455,000,000 decreased by 0.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $401,450,000.

Outlook

Veoneer hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Veoneer hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fcuou7ma

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $27.65

Company's 52-week low was at $5.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 76.95%

Company Overview

Veoneer designs, develops, and makes safety electronics for the global automotive industry. Passive safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software used to prepare seat belt pretensioners, and to deploy airbags in a collision. Active safety products include sensors, electronic control units, and software that enable advanced driver assistance systems, or ADAS, highly automated driving, or HAD, and autonomous driving, or AD. Veoneer also provides brake system electronic control units and software in the U.S. Roughly one-third of revenue comes from each of Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Honda, Daimler, Ford, Hyundai/Kia, and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance are the company's five largest customers, accounting for 67% of 2019 revenue.