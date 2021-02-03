Wabash National: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 70.59% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $404,078,000 declined by 30.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $365,030,000.

Looking Ahead

Wabash National sees FY21 EPS of $0.70-$0.80.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wabashnational.com%2F&eventid=2956779&sessionid=1&key=E9FD18117DBF199C50ACC2EC84BCE4CD®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $19.17

52-week low: $6.26

Price action over last quarter: down 0.25%

Company Profile

Wabash National Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It designs, manufactures and market a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products Group, and Final Mile Products. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Trailer Products segment.