Scotts Miracle-Gro: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 134.82% over the past year to $0.39, which may not compare to the estimate of ($0.76).

Revenue of $748,600,000 up by 104.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $623,980,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Scotts Miracle Gro hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xthfwwhh

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $237.68

52-week low: $76.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.79%

Company Description

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.