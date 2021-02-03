Recap: Sony Q3 Earnings

Shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) moved higher by 7.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 69.64% over the past year to $2.85, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $25,806,000,000 higher by 13.88% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,800,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $85,437,000,000 and $85,437,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 02:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/IR/library/presen/er/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $105.00

52-week low: $50.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.00%

Company Overview

Sony is a conglomerate with consumer electronics roots, which not only designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment and devices, but also is engaged in content businesses, such as console and mobile games, music, and movies. Sony is a global top company of CMOS image sensors, game consoles, professional broadcasting cameras, and music publishing, and is one of the top players on digital cameras, wireless earphones, recorded music, and movies, and so on. Sony's business portfolio is well diversified with six major business segments. The company fully consolidated Sony Financial in September 2020, which provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other financial services.