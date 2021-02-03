Market Overview

Recap: Spotify Technology Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) decreased 5.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 38.28% over the past year to ($0.79), which missed the estimate of ($0.67).

Revenue of $2,585,000,000 higher by 24.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,590,000,000.

Guidance

Q1 revenue expected between $2,373,000,000 and $2,611,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.spotify.com%2F&eventid=2945854&sessionid=1&key=FE15903DF3C22A1B5EF4EA32B5870B8D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $370.95

52-week low: $109.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 36.31%

Company Overview

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners. The firm monetizes its users through both a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 90% and 10% of Spotify's 2017 total revenue, respectively.

 

