Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Boston Scientific Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) fell 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $2,708,000,000 declined by 6.78% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.50 and $1.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,202,000,000 and $11,796,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bsx/mediaframe/42613/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $43.44

Company's 52-week low was at $24.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.19%

Company Profile

Boston Scientific produces less-invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, structural heart disease, upper gastrointestinal tract tests, interventional oncology, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
Earnings Triple Crown After Close As Facebook, Apple, Tesla Prepare To Report
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Addex Jumps On Positive Data For Out-Licensed Drug, COVID-19 Vaccine Developer Inovio Announces $150M Follow-On Offering, Boston Scientific Goes Shopping
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
33 Blue Chip Companies That Are Suspending Campaign Donations After Capitol Insurrection
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com