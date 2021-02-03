Recap: Boston Scientific Q4 Earnings

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) fell 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 50.00% year over year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $2,708,000,000 declined by 6.78% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $2,830,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.50 and $1.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $11,202,000,000 and $11,796,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bsx/mediaframe/42613/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $43.44

Company's 52-week low was at $24.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.19%

Company Profile

Boston Scientific produces less-invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, structural heart disease, upper gastrointestinal tract tests, interventional oncology, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.