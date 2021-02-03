Humana: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 200.88% over the past year to ($2.30), which beat the estimate of ($2.36).

Revenue of $18,960,000,000 rose by 16.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,770,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $21.25 and $21.75.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ea8nqbf

Technicals

52-week high: $474.70

Company's 52-week low was at $208.25

Price action over last quarter: down 16.60%

Company Overview

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services and pharmacy benefit management.