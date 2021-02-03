Recap: Aptiv Q4 Earnings

Shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 1.74% year over year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $4,212,000,000 higher by 17.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,840,000,000.

Guidance

Aptiv Sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.35-$3.85 and sales of $15.125 billion- $15.725 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1419222&tp_key=d30e68d166

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $152.78

52-week low: $29.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 49.24%

Company Description

Aptiv's Signal and Power Solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system backbone, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. Aptiv's largest customer is GM at roughly 13% of revenue, including sales to GM's Shanghai joint venture. North America and Europe represented approximately 38% and 33% of total 2019 revenue, respectively.