Check Point Software: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 7.43% over the past year to $2.17, which beat the estimate of $2.11.

Revenue of $563,800,000 rose by 3.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $555,400,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://checkpoint.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4NP3rrpQQueVbvDCTNhlBQ

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $139.26

52-week low: $80.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.31%

Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2017, 47% of its revenue was from the Americas, 36% from Europe, and 17% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.