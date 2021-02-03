Check Point Software: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 7.43% over the past year to $2.17, which beat the estimate of $2.11.
Revenue of $563,800,000 rose by 3.68% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $555,400,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 03, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://checkpoint.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4NP3rrpQQueVbvDCTNhlBQ
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $139.26
52-week low: $80.06
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.31%
Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies is a pure-play cybersecurity vendor. The company offers solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, and mobile security in addition to security management. Check Point, a software specialist, sells to enterprises, businesses, and consumers. At the end of 2017, 47% of its revenue was from the Americas, 36% from Europe, and 17% from Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The firm, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, was founded in 1993 and has about 5,000 employees.
