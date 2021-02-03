Market Overview

Avery Dennison: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:26am   Comments
Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.21% over the past year to $2.27, which beat the estimate of $2.09.

Revenue of $1,991,000,000 up by 12.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,920,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Avery Dennison sees Q4 adjusted EPS of $7.50-$7.90.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s57nsgjp

Price Action

52-week high: $164.11

52-week low: $76.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.73%

Company Profile

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

