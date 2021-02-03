Market Overview

Recap: Dynatrace Q3 Earnings

February 03, 2021
Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 70.00% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $182,911,000 higher by 31.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $172,330,000.

Outlook

Dynatrace sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.61-$0.62 and sales of $697 million-$699 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.dynatrace.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7615/dynatrace-3q21-earnings-conference-call

Price Action

52-week high: $48.85

Company's 52-week low was at $17.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.98%

Company Profile

Dynatrace Inc offers software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. The intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of customers' users.

 

