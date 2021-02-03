Recap: Dynatrace Q3 Earnings
Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) moved higher by 1.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 70.00% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $182,911,000 higher by 31.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $172,330,000.
Outlook
Dynatrace sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.61-$0.62 and sales of $697 million-$699 million.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 03, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.dynatrace.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7615/dynatrace-3q21-earnings-conference-call
Price Action
52-week high: $48.85
Company's 52-week low was at $17.10
Price action over last quarter: Up 23.98%
Company Profile
Dynatrace Inc offers software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. The intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of customers' users.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News