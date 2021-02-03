Recap: Lithia Motors Q4 Earnings

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.08% over the past year to $5.46, which beat the estimate of $5.06.

Revenue of $3,942,000,000 higher by 20.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lithia Motors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com/webcasts.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $353.46

Company's 52-week low was at $55.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.33%

Company Overview

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 30 brands of vehicles at about 200 stores throughout the western United States and East Coast. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets and via deals in New York and Southern California. Annual revenue in 2019 was $12.7 billion. In 2019, new-car sales were about 54% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.