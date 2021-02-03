Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Lithia Motors Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:02am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 85.08% over the past year to $5.46, which beat the estimate of $5.06.

Revenue of $3,942,000,000 higher by 20.59% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,930,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Lithia Motors hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://www.lithiainvestorrelations.com/webcasts.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $353.46

Company's 52-week low was at $55.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.33%

Company Overview

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers 30 brands of vehicles at about 200 stores throughout the western United States and East Coast. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets and via deals in New York and Southern California. Annual revenue in 2019 was $12.7 billion. In 2019, new-car sales were about 54% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is now one of the largest U.S. auto dealerships. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

 

Related Articles (LAD)

Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021
Earnings Preview for Lithia Motors
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com