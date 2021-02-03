Santander Consumer USA: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 295.35% over the past year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $2,057,000,000 rose by 2.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,050,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Santander Consumer USA hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.santanderconsumerusa.com%2F&eventid=2947417&sessionid=1&key=1A32DE2AAE17987713F8F61B1BB50E2C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $27.20

52-week low: $9.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.70%

Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a US-based consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing. Its core business is the indirect origination of retail installment contracts, principally through manufacturer-franchised dealers in connection with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumers. The company operates its business in one reportable segment i.e. Consumer Finance which includes vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, RVs, and marine vehicles. It also includes personal loan and point-of-sale financing operations. The company's revenue consists of lease payment received, installments and other income.