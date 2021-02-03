Market Overview

Capri Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 0.60% over the past year to $1.65, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $1,302,000,000 decreased by 17.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,330,000,000.

Guidance

Capri Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Capri Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.capriholdings.com%2F&eventid=2943734&sessionid=1&key=C62AB68CC1C97F87F4414DE086E56ED3&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $46.79

52-week low: $5.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 73.99%

Company Description

Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo are the brands that comprise Capri Holdings. Capri markets, distributes, and retails upscale accessories and apparel. Michael Kors, Capri's largest and original brand, offers handbags, footwear, and apparel through more than 800 company-owned stores, third-party retailers, and e-commerce. Milan-based Versace (acquired in 2018) is known for its ready-to-wear luxury fashion. Jimmy Choo (acquired in 2017) is best known for women's luxury footwear. John Idol has served as CEO since he was part of a group that acquired Michael Kors in 2003.

 

