Littelfuse: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 90.60% over the past year to $2.23, which beat the estimate of $1.56.
Revenue of $400,696,000 rose by 18.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $372,860,000.
Looking Ahead
Q1 EPS expected between $1.76 and $1.92.
Q1 revenue expected to be between $418,000,000 and $432,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 03, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/suoxtcya
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $287.92
Company's 52-week low was at $103.63
Price action over last quarter: Up 31.24%
Company Overview
Littelfuse is a designer and manufacturer of sensors, power control solutions, and circuit protection products for the industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. The firm acquired IXYS Corporation in 2018 for $856 million and complemented its position in the power semiconductor market with products that serve the medium and high-power applications in addition to Littelfuse's existing strength in the low-power market.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News