Littelfuse: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.60% over the past year to $2.23, which beat the estimate of $1.56.

Revenue of $400,696,000 rose by 18.37% year over year, which beat the estimate of $372,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $1.76 and $1.92.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $418,000,000 and $432,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/suoxtcya

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $287.92

Company's 52-week low was at $103.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 31.24%

Company Overview

Littelfuse is a designer and manufacturer of sensors, power control solutions, and circuit protection products for the industrial, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. The firm acquired IXYS Corporation in 2018 for $856 million and complemented its position in the power semiconductor market with products that serve the medium and high-power applications in addition to Littelfuse's existing strength in the low-power market.

 

