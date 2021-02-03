Recap: Ingredion Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.70% over the past year to $1.75, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $1,593,000,000 rose by 2.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,570,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rcqhhcxg

Price Action

52-week high: $99.51

Company's 52-week low was at $59.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.05%

Company Overview

Ingredion manufactures ingredients for the food, beverage, paper, and personal-care industries. Sweeteners (syrups, maltodextrins, dextrose, and polyols) account for about 35% of sales, starches (for food and industrial use) around 45%, and co-products the balance. Value-added, specialty ingredients account for nearly one third of sales, with the balance being commodity-grade ingredients. With the majority of sales outside the U.S., Ingredion is a global player with good exposure to developing markets, including Latin America and Asia-Pacific.