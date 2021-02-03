Market Overview

Evercore: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:05am
Shares of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 108.46% year over year to $5.67, which may not compare to the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $969,918,000 rose by 45.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $549,920,000.

Guidance

Evercore hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Evercore hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6iiornf9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $121.46

52-week low: $33.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.88%

Company Description

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities and investment management businesses that account for 15% to 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had around 1,900 employees at the end of 2019, and approximately 75% of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.

 

