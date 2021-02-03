Evercore: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 108.46% year over year to $5.67, which may not compare to the estimate of $2.12.
Revenue of $969,918,000 rose by 45.10% year over year, which beat the estimate of $549,920,000.
Guidance
Evercore hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Evercore hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 03, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6iiornf9
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $121.46
52-week low: $33.25
Price action over last quarter: Up 37.88%
Company Description
Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities and investment management businesses that account for 15% to 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had around 1,900 employees at the end of 2019, and approximately 75% of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.
