Recap: Meritor Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 6.25% year over year to $0.60, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $889,000,000 declined by 1.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $824,370,000.

Guidance

Meritor said it sees FY21 EPS of $2.25-$2.50 and sales of $3.65 billion-$3.8 billion.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 03, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qxw6vgjz

Technicals

52-week high: $29.53

52-week low: $10.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.51%

Company Overview

Meritor Inc is a manufacturer of automobile parts for commercial vehicles and industrial markets. The company offers drivetrain, axle, brake, and suspension solutions for commercial trucks, trailers, buses, coaches, off-highway machinery, and defence contractors. The company serves original equipment markets as well as the aftermarket segment for the transportation and industrial sectors. Meritor generates the majority of its revenue from its commercial truck and industrial segment. Geographically, sales are focused on North American markets.

 

