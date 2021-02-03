7 Stocks To Watch For February 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) to report a quarterly loss at $2.36 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion before the opening bell. Humana shares gained 0.4% to $378.32 in pre-market trading.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Alphabet shares climbed 7.5% to $2,063.88 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to have earned $1.00 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Paypal shares gained 1.7% to $253.43 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and announced Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair in the third quarter. Andy Jassy will take over as the new CEO of the company. Amazon shares slipped 0.3% to $3,370.00 in the pre-market trading session.

