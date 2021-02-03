Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.28 billion.

• Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $50.10 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.06 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $372.86 million.

• Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $54.09 million.

• Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.46 million.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.53 per share on revenue of $27.10 million.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $5.38 billion.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $447.97 million.

• Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $401.45 million.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $13.70 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $593.00 million.

• Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.87 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE:BIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $126.67 million.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.88 billion.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $226.35 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $623.98 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $365.03 million.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $824.37 million.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.36 per share on revenue of $18.77 billion.

• Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $172.33 million.

• Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $549.92 million.

• GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $11.60 billion.

• Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $555.55 million.

• Sony (NYSE:SNE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $24.80 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $264.94 million.

• Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $127.77 million.

• CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $278.34 million.

• Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $849.00 million.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $539.62 million.

• Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $216.88 million.

• NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $629.90 million.

• Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.

• Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $206.36 million.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.81 per share on revenue of $8.83 billion.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $562.43 million.

• EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.18 million.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $422.74 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.16 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $868.88.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $194.41 million.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $801.90 million.

• CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $231.13 million.

• Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.51 million.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $70.16 million.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $183.95 million.

• Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $26.90 million.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $308.00 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $346.28 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $39.23 million.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.31 per share on revenue of $245.66 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $793.56 million.

• American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $23.82 million.

• ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $357.17 million.

• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $75.86 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $63.50 million.

• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $713.39 million.

• Banco Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $555.53 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $548.80 million.

• Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $783.86 million.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.

• Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $703.49 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $86.79 million.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $642.66 million.

• Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:EPM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.21 million.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $194.63 million.

• Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $506.40 million.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $647.15 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $602.14 million.

• Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $187.44 million.

• Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.44 million.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.34 billion.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $190.34 million.

• ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $391.37 million.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $8.27 billion.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $151.40 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $139.94 million.

• Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $498.08 million.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $510.13 million.

• Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.08 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $960.00 million.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion.