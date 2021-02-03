Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sony Shipped 4.5M PlayStation 5 Consoles In 2020, Gaming Revenue Up 40%
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 2:59am   Comments
Share:
Sony Shipped 4.5M PlayStation 5 Consoles In 2020, Gaming Revenue Up 40%

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) shipped 4.5 million units of its PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide in 2020, according to the latest earnings report for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

What Happened: Ahead of the launch of PlayStation 5 in November this year, the demand for the console’s predecessor — PlayStation 4 — fell significantly to 1.4 million units during the third quarter. In Q3 2019, Sony had shipped 6 million such consoles. 

Gaming business revenue was higher by JPY 251.1 billion ($2.39 billion) or almost 40%.

In Q3, gaming revenue stood at JPY 883.2 billion ($8.41 billion), while in Q3 2019 the figure was JPY 632.1 billion (6.02 billion).

Why It Matters: Sony’s operating income stood at JPY 359.2 billion ($3.42 billion) in Q3 compared with JPY 300.1 billion ($.2.86 billion) in the same period the previous year.

Between 2.1 million to 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units were sold globally in just two days of launch, according to VGChartz.

The overwhelming demand for Sony and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) consoles caused Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) websites to crash post-launch of the devices.

Microsoft, which announced second-quarter results last week, said its Xbox business grew 40% year-over-year. 

The Redmond, Washington-based tech giant reported a 20% jump in its Game Pass subscribers, now at 15 million strong.

Sony revealed that, as of Q3, it had 47.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers and 114 million monthly active users on its PlayStation Network. The numbers constitute a 22.16% rise in PS Plus subscribers YoY.  

Price Action: Sony Shares closed nearly 0.7% higher at $99.24 on Tuesday and gained 0.77% in the after-hours session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNE)

Electronic Arts Reports Q3 Earnings, Strong Game Engagement
EA Announces Return Of Long Sought-After College Football Video Game
Better Christmas Present: New Video Game Or GameStop Stock?
Microsoft Highlights 20% Subscriber Growth For Xbox Game Pass As Part Of Renewed 'Ecosystem' Strategy
This Day In Market History: Sony Co-Founder Akio Morita Is Born
Work Hard (From Home), Play Hard (From Home) - Microsoft Earnings To Feature Cloud And Gaming Tech
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports Gaming Consoles PlayStation 5 xboxEarnings News Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com