Recap: OneConnect Financial Tech Q4 Earnings

Shares of OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 66.67% over the past year to ($0.15), which beat the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $162,435,000 rose by 50.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $162,450,000.

Looking Ahead

OneConnect Financial Tech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

OneConnect Financial Tech hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 08:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Technicals

52-week high: $28.80

52-week low: $9.02

Price action over last quarter: down 6.77%

Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd is a provider of technology platforms that enable digital transformations. Its platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate financial services with market technology. The company offers technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions in China. Its technology solutions covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance and asset management, across the full scope of their businesses from sales and marketing and risk management to customer services and operations, as well as technology infrastructure such as data management and cloud services.