Atmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 16.33% over the past year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.58.
Revenue of $914,480,000 higher by 4.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $985,110,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Atmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Technicals
52-week high: $121.08
Company's 52-week low was at $77.92
Price action over last quarter: down 10.19%
Company Profile
Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas, including Dallas, and has a 5,700-mile intrastate gas transmission pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.
