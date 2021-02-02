Atmos Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.33% over the past year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.58.

Revenue of $914,480,000 higher by 4.44% year over year, which missed the estimate of $985,110,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Atmos Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $121.08

Company's 52-week low was at $77.92

Price action over last quarter: down 10.19%

Company Profile

Atmos Energy is the largest publicly traded, fully regulated, pure-play natural gas utility in the United States, serving more than 3 million customers in Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Virginia. About 70% of its earnings come from Texas, where it distributes natural gas in northern Texas, including Dallas, and has a 5,700-mile intrastate gas transmission pipeline spanning several key shale gas formations and interconnected with five storage facilities.