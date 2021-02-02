Recap: Adtalem Glb Education Q2 Earnings

Shares of Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.09% over the past year to $0.77, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $283,111,000 rose by 6.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $278,470,000.

Guidance

Adtalem Glb Education hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Adtalem Glb Education hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/42472/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.05

52-week low: $19.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 59.09%

Company Description

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company runs eight colleges and universities that specialize in business, medicine, education, and nursing degree programs. DeVry Education Group has over 90 campuses as well as online courses that offer associate, bachelor, and postgraduate degrees. Enrollment in its business colleges represents almost half of overall student enrollment, followed by technology and healthcare. The company derives the majority of its revenue from student enrollment fees using federal financial aid programs such as Pell Fund grants.