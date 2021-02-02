Horace Mann Educators: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.67% over the past year to $1.13, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $352,300,000 rose by 6.31% year over year, which beat the estimate of $326,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Horace Mann Educators hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.23

52-week low: $30.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.39%

Company Overview

Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The company uses several former teachers in its salesforce.