Recap: Chipotle Mexican Grill Q4 Earnings

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.68% year over year to $3.48, which missed the estimate of $3.73.

Revenue of $1,608,000,000 up by 11.67% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,610,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1894/38949

Price Action

52-week high: $1516.69

52-week low: $415.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.67%

Company Description

With $5.6 billion in systemwide sales during 2019, Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest player in the $16 billion domestic fast-casual Mexican restaurant category. Its menu includes burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads, which are made from higher-quality ingredients than those typically found at quick-service restaurants. As of September, the firm operated more than 2,700 company-owned restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.