Match Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.67% year over year to $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.49.

Revenue of $651,407,000 up by 19.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $650,470,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $159.85

52-week low: $44.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.76%

Company Overview

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).