Match Group: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) rose 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 6.67% year over year to $0.48, which missed the estimate of $0.49.
Revenue of $651,407,000 up by 19.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $650,470,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Technicals
52-week high: $159.85
52-week low: $44.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.76%
Company Overview
Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).
