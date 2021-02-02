Bottomline Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.09% over the past year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $116,024,000 rose by 3.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,740,000.

Looking Ahead

Bottomline Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rd2uzpek

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $55.62

52-week low: $27.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.91%

Company Overview

Bottomline Technologies Inc provides financial oriented solutions. It is a trusted and easy-to-use set of cloud-based digital banking, fraud prevention, payment, financial document, and healthcare solutions. Bottomline consists of four operating segments: Cloud Solutions segment provides customers predominately with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing and spend management; Digital Banking segment provides solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers; Payments and Transactional Documents segment is a supplier of software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions; and Other segment consists of healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management operating segments.