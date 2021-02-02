Recap: Tenable Holdings Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 218.18% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $118,082,000 rose by 21.67% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,850,000.

Guidance

Tenable Holdings Sees FY21 Sales $510M-$515M Vs $520.81M Estimates; EPS $0.26-$0.30 Vs $.026 Estimate; Q1 Sales $118M-$120M Vs $121.02M Estimates; EPS $0.04-$0.06 Vs $0.04 Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/73v58hw2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $58.45

52-week low: $16.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.31%

Company Description

Tenable Holdings Inc is engaged in providing solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that call Cyber Exposure. The enterprise offerings include Tenable.io and SecurityCenter. Tenable.io manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers. Security Center is built to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional IT assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. It serves various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and others. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.