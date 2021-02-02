Mercury Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $210,676,000 higher by 8.64% year over year, which beat the estimate of $209,670,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.35 and $2.42.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $925,000,000 and $945,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2872463&sessionid=1&key=9D40860F3C7CD1E7CB232B26A530A2B7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $96.29

52-week low: $52.24

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.63%

Company Overview

Mercury Systems Inc provides electronics and technologies to defense prime contractors. Its products include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency and microwave assemblies, and other electronic components. These products include data signal, sensor, and image processing capabilities, common in military applications. Mercury deploys these products on behalf of the contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense by leveraging proprietary technologies and those from other commercial suppliers. The firm generates a majority of its revenue in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe and Asia-Pacific.