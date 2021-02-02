Recap: Viavi Solutions Q2 Earnings

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $299,900,000 declined by 4.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $290,490,000.

Looking Ahead

VIAVI Solutions Sees Q3 Sales Of $280M-$300M Vs $271.94M Estimates And EPS Of $0.16-$0.18 Vs $0.15 Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $16.73

Company's 52-week low was at $8.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.92%

Company Description

Viavi Solutions Inc. is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. It operates in three segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement and Optical Security and Performance Products.