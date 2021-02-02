Recap: Transcat Q3 Earnings

Shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.00% year over year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $44,062,000 up by 2.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,670,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Transcat hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $37.65

Company's 52-week low was at $16.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.71%

Company Profile

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, and Megger among others. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy and chemical process industries.