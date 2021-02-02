DLH Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.33% over the past year to $0.13, which were in line with the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $57,852,000 rose by 10.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $55,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $12.00

Company's 52-week low was at $3.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.82%

Company Description

DLH Holdings Corp is a provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and program management solutions in the United States. The company offers services to several government agencies which include the Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense and other government agencies. It operates primarily through prime contracts and also derives its revenue from agencies of the federal government, primarily as a prime contractor but also as a subcontractor to other Federal prime contractors.