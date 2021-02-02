Recap: Alphabet Q4 Earnings

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 45.28% year over year to $22.30, which beat the estimate of $15.90.

Revenue of $56,898,000,000 higher by 23.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $53,130,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O45kGgcbR8s&feature=youtu.be

Technicals

52-week high: $1932.08

52-week low: $1008.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.19%

Company Description

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google's other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet's moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet's operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.