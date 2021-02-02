Recap: Chubb Q4 Earnings

Shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 39.47% over the past year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.82.

Revenue of $7,770,000,000 higher by 5.36% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $7,770,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chubb hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $167.74

Company's 52-week low was at $87.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.22%

Company Description

ACE acquired Chubb in the first quarter of 2016 and assumed the Chubb name. The combination makes the new Chubb one of the largest domestic property and casualty insurers, with operations in 54 countries spanning commercial and personal P&C insurance, reinsurance, and life insurance.