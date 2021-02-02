Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How To Trade The eBay Earnings Report Using Options
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 02, 2021 2:16pm   Comments
Share:

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is due to report earnings for the December quarter on Feb. 3 after the bell. 

Here are the consensus Wall Street estimates for Wednesday:

  • Earnings Per Share: $0.83
  • Revenue: $2.7 billion

How EBAY Historically Moves Before And After Earnings

The table below shows how EBAY has historically moved before each of its last 12 earnings reports.

capture_12_0.png
Source: Marketchameleon.com

The obvious thing to point out is that the stock trades higher more often than not in the two-week and one-week periods before an earnings report. However, EBAY is, on average, flat in the three-day, two-day, and one-day periods prior to reporting earnings. 

The table below shows how EBAY has historically moved the day of its report.

  • “Earnings Move” refers to the amount the stock moved from its closing price before the report to its first closing price afterward
  • “Opening Gap” refers to the amount the stock moved from its closing price before the report to its first opening price afterward

unnamed_26.png
Source: Marketchameleon.com

As you can see, EBAY is just as likely to close higher after earnings as it is to close lower. And it’s slightly more likely to open lower than it is to open higher. In fact, it’s opened lower after each of its last five earnings reports. 

If You Are Bearish

For bearish EBAY traders, you may want to consider the bear call spread strategy. 

unnamed_27_0.png
Source: Marketchameleon.com

The bear call spread will profit if the stock drops before expiration. In the case of the trade outlined above, selling the $60 calls and buying the same amount of $65 calls, with both options set to expire Feb. 19 has an 83% chance of profitability based on historical patterns, according to Market Chameleon,

The payout diagram is as follows:

unnamed_28.png
Source: Marketchameleon.com

For this strategy, the maximum gain will occur as long as EBAY is at or below $60 at expiration. In this situation, the strategy would earn $83 ($0.83 x 100) per option sold. 

The max loss at expiration will occur when the stock price is at or above $65. The strategy will lose $4.17. 

If You Are Bullish

For bullish EBAY traders, you may want to consider the bull put spread strategy. 

unnamed_29.png
Source: Source: Marketchameleon.com

The bull put spread will profit if the stock rises into its expiration. In the trade above, buying the $47.50 puts and selling the $50.50 puts against it (with both options set to expire Feb. 5) has a 91% chance of profitability based on historical patterns, according to Market Chameleon,

The payout diagram is as follows:

unnamed_30.png
Source: Marketchameleon.com

For this strategy, the maximum gain will occur as long as EBAY is at or below $50.50 at expiration. In this situation, the strategy would earn $15 ($0.15 x 100) per option sold. 

The maximum loss will occur if the stock is at $47.50 or below at expiration, at which time the trade will lose $285 per option bought. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBAY)

EA Announces Return Of Long Sought-After College Football Video Game
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Earnings Preview: eBay
A Preview Of The Busy Earnings Week Ahead
Monday's Market Minute: Rundown For Your Week
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Previews Options Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com