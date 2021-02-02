Market Overview

Why Harley-Davidson's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 02, 2021 11:50am
Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter sales results. The company reported quarterly sales of $725 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $772.96 million.

Harley-Davidson is the world's leading manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles, merchandise, parts, and accessories. It sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles and offers a complete line of Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear, and apparel, as well as merchandise.

Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captures about half of all heavyweight domestic retail motorcycle registrations. We expect the firm will be present in electric, middleweight, and small-displacement markets by 2021.

Harley-Davidson shares were trading down 18.66% at $32.69. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.37 and a 52-week low of $14.31.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

