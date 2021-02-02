Market Overview

ROCE Insights For Bionano Genomics

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 10:46am   Comments
During Q3, Bionano Genomics's (NASDAQ:BNGO) reported sales totaled $2.20 million. Despite a 37.55% in earnings, the company posted a loss of $10.23 million. Bionano Genomics collected $1.18 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $7.43 million loss.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Bionano Genomics's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q3, Bionano Genomics posted an ROCE of -0.7%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Bionano Genomics, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q3 Earnings Recap

Bionano Genomics reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.08/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $-0.05/share.

 

