Recap: Franklin Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.29% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $1,995,000,000 rose by 41.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,960,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.franklinresources.com%2F&eventid=2947890&sessionid=1&key=2D942326060DF8E8DCFEC391B8B1986E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.59

Company's 52-week low was at $14.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.60%

Company Overview

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of December 2020, Franklin had $1.498 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (33%), fixed-income (45%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (9%) and money market funds. Distribution tends to be weighted more toward retail investors (51% of AUM) investors, as opposed to institutional (47%) and high-net-worth (2%) clients. Franklin is also one of the more global firms of the U.S.-based asset managers we cover, with more than 40% of its AUM invested in global/international strategies and close to 30% of managed assets sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.