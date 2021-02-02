Recap: Scorpio Bulkers Q4 Earnings

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 163.16% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $50,052,000 declined by 16.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $49,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Scorpio Bulkers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Scorpio Bulkers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vnkcmtug

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $1.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.43%

Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of modern mid to large-size dry bulk carriers which provide marine transportation for major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products internationally. The company's operating segment includes Kamsarmax and Ultramax. It generates maximum revenue from the Ultramax segment. Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. The Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 DWT to 84,000 DWT.