Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Scorpio Bulkers Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:22am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) rose 5.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 163.16% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $50,052,000 declined by 16.95% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $49,560,000.

Looking Ahead

Scorpio Bulkers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Scorpio Bulkers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vnkcmtug

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.64

Company's 52-week low was at $1.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.43%

Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. It owns and operates a fleet of modern mid to large-size dry bulk carriers which provide marine transportation for major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products internationally. The company's operating segment includes Kamsarmax and Ultramax. It generates maximum revenue from the Ultramax segment. Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 DWT to 64,000 DWT. The Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 DWT to 84,000 DWT.

 

Related Articles (SALT)

Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com