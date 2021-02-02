Recap: Sysco Q2 Earnings
Shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 80.00% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.34.
Revenue of $11,559,000,000 declined by 23.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,330,000,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Sysco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Feb 02, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sysco/mediaframe/43372/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $83.25
52-week low: $26.00
Price action over last quarter: Up 17.83%
Company Description
Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 16% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), travel and leisure (7%), retail (5%), education and government buildings (8%), and other locations (9%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2020, 81% of the firm's revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 5% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.
