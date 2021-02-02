Market Overview

Recap: Sysco Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 80.00% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.34.

Revenue of $11,559,000,000 declined by 23.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,330,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sysco hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sysco/mediaframe/43372/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $83.25

52-week low: $26.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.83%

Company Description

Sysco is the largest U.S. food-service distributor, boasting 16% market share of the highly fragmented food-service distribution industry. Sysco distributes over 400,000 food and nonfood products to restaurants (62% of revenue), healthcare facilities (9%), travel and leisure (7%), retail (5%), education and government buildings (8%), and other locations (9%) where individuals consume away-from-home meals. In fiscal 2020, 81% of the firm's revenue was U.S.-based, with 8% from Canada, 5% from the U.K., 2% from France, and 4% other.

 

