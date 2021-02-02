Market Overview

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 02, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rose 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 125.00% year over year to ($0.19), which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $6,049,000,000 decreased by 25.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,130,000,000.

Guidance

ConocoPhillips hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

ConocoPhillips hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 02, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3osnvjnq

Technicals

52-week high: $61.15

Company's 52-week low was at $20.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 44.30%

Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. At the end of the third quarter of 2020, it produced 694,000 barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 2.2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2019 were 5.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

 

